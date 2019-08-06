Live Now
Missing 81-year-old man found dead near Treasure Island: sheriff

Martin Kaplan / Marin County Sheriff

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – A man who was reported missing out of Marin County on Friday has been found dead.

The body of 81-year-old Martin Kaplan was discovered on Aug. 3 near Treasure Island, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding Kaplan’s death remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen Kaplan before his disappearance is urged to call authorities.

Kaplan was last seen in San Rafael on Aug. 1 around 2 p.m.

His car and clothes were later found near the Loch Lomond Marina.

