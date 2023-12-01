(KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy, the Oakland Police Department announced on social media. Isaiah Foster, 9, was last seen Friday on the 1000 block of East 28th Street.

Isaiah is described as a Black male who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and “brownish orange pants,” according to OPD.

OPD says Isaiah is considered to be at risk due to his age. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.