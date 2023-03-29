ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda man was reported missing on March 23, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Angel Ambriz, 56, was found dead in the water Wednesday near the Marina Village Yacht Habor, the Alameda Police Department announced on Twitter.

Police said they obtained video footage of Ambriz walking on the Marina Village Yacht Harbor on March 18 around 1:55 a.m.

“This passing is devastating for our community. Please keep his grieving loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Alameda police tweeted.

Marina Village Yacht Harbor is located at 1030 Marina Village Pkwy. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau and Alameda Police Department detectives will continue to investigate.

No other details were released on whether or not there was foul play.