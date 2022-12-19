Giovanna Swarts, 19, was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, according to police. (Alameda Police Department via Bay City News)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night.

Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.

According to Alameda police, Swarts met with friends at the Uptown bar, located at 200 Capp Street in the Mission District. She was supposed to coordinate with her family about getting picked up that night, but they never heard from her.

Family members notified police on Sunday night after they couldn’t contact her.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Alameda police at (510) 337-8340.

