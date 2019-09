ANTIOCH (KRON) – Good news out of Antioch.

CHP says a 91-year-old man who was reported missing out of Antioch on Saturday has been found safe and reunited with his family.

Officials said he was located by San Francisco police in the SOMA District.

Pack was last seen Friday night in Antioch and his family was reported missing the next day.

Antioch police thank the community for their involvement in helping to bring Pack home.

