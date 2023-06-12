(BCN) — Redwood City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing at-risk youth. Gaby Coyon-Garcia, 14, was last seen Sunday morning at about 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, in Redwood City, police said early Monday morning.

She was described by police as a Hispanic female juvenile. A picture circulated by police shows her with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is considered at-risk and could be with an adult boyfriend, according to police. Anyone who sees Coyon-Garcia is asked to call 911.

