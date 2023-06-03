Dorothy McGann, 80, was last seen Saturday, June 3 in San Francisco (California Highway Patrol).

(KRON) — An at-risk woman has been reported missing out of San Francisco, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Dorothy McGann, 80, was last seen Saturday at 4 a.m. at an unknown location in San Francisco.

McGann was last seen wearing a gray jacket and beige pants, CHP said. She is described to be 5 feet tall, 165 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

In the Silver Alert, CHP refers to a dark blue 2017 Toyota Sienna with a California license plate “7YML650,” which may lead to McGann’s location.

The CHP alert was tweeted out at 4:02 p.m. If you see McGann, CHP says to call 9-1-1.