Felipe Googin, 20, was last seen Wednesday afternoon on the 1300 block of South Mary Avenue (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety).

UPDATE: The missing person has been located, according to a tweet sent out at 4:46 p.m.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk 20-year-old man has been reported missing, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced on social media. Felipe Googin was last seen at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday walking south on the 1300 block of South Mary Avenue.

Googin was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a blue long-sleeve shirt, a blue tie-dyed face mask and gray sweatpants with a University of Utah logo.

(Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety)

Authorities say to call 408-730-7180 if you have information about his whereabouts.