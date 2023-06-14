McDaniel Smith was last seen near the Burger King on Otis Drive Wednesday afternoon (Alameda Police Department).

(KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing, the Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on Facebook Wednesday evening. McDaniel Smith, 89, was last seen Wednesday near the Burger King on 2200 Otis Drive around 4 p.m.

Smith is between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6 tall and walks with a bamboo cane. He was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt.

He is known to visit the South Shore Center shopping complex at 523 S Shore Center, according to APD. Police say if you have information about Smith’s location, contact APD at 510-337-8340.