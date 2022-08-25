CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under “suspicious circumstances” more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.

Gregory Peterson, 62, of Cloverdale, has been missing since July 16.

“At around 4:00 am Gregory Peterson left his home in the 30000 block of Highway 128. Peterson was believed to have been contacted by an unknown acquaintance who had vehicle issues and needed assistance,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

On July 17 at 11:30 a.m., his vehicle was found burning on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Peterson has not been seen or heard from since, according to SCSO.

Peterson was described as 6’03” tall, weighing 200 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 707-565-2185.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to Peterson’s whereabouts. If foul play was behind his disappearance and a crime occurred, the reward will be given for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.