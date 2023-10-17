(KRON) – A missing Berkeley man was found deceased around the Packer Saddle area, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced last week.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a woman informing the police that her husband was overdue from his mountain biking and camping trip on Oct. 9. The sheriff’s office confirmed the missing individual was Berkeley resident Joel Lusk.

Lusk had taken a mountain bike shuttle from Downieville to Packer Saddle intending to route back to the Downieville Downhill Trail and camping in the Gold Lake Basin area after completing his ride on Oct. 6. According to the county sheriff’s office, when Lusk’s wife had not heard from him, she contacted the shuttle company, which confirmed that he had been dropped off at Packer Saddle. Lusk’s vehicle was confirmed to be parked in Downieville.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by search and rescue teams from Marin County and Nevada County in searching for Lusk. California National Guard also provided support by deploying a Blackhawk helicopter.

According to police, searchers discovered Lusk’s mountain bike down a steep and remote area approximately 100 feet below the trail around 11:40 a.m. Using a drone, search team members located Lusk’s body, 900 feet downstream.

With the assistance of the National Guard helicopter, Lusk’s remains were lifted into the helicopter and transported to awaiting deputies, according to police.