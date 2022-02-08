Missing boy was abducted by mother, Alameda County Sheriff’s office says

Brian Gene Paulas Jr., left, was allegedly abducted by his mother, Lacey Welker Paulas, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s office. (Photo: Alameda County Sheriff’s office)

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s office is seeking the return of a 5-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother.

Brian Gene Paulas Jr. was last seen January 31 in Castro Valley under the care of his mother, Lacey Welker Paulas, 41. The Sheriff’s office says that Lacey Paulas is no longer in communication with her family or answering her cell phone.

Her vehicle, a 1998 Toyota RAV4 (California license plate 8LZY604), was last seen in the Sacramento area Saturday. Brian Gene Paulas Jr. was last seen in the vehicle.

Lacey Paulas, who was recently evicted from her home, failed to comply with a child custody exchange.

Brian Paulas has brown hair and eyes and is four feet tall and 50 pounds. The Sheriff’s office states he was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt that stated “Later Gator.”

Lacey Paulas has blonde hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 140 pounds.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward to 510-667-7721, or to contact their home law enforcement agency.