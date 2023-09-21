(KRON) — A missing man was found by police lying down along the side of a highway, the Campbell Police Department said. CPD found the man with the use of a specialized drone.

The 84-year-old man was reported missing at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and has no car, cell phone or tracking device.

CPD initiated a search, and their drone pilot spotted him lying on the shoulder of Highway 17 at about 1:30 a.m. Officers then responded to the location and rescued the man.

The man had minor injuries, and he was hospitalized, per police.

“The successful rescue is just one example of our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community members,” stated Campbell police chief Gary Berg. “The Campbell Police Department remains dedicated to leveraging technology and innovative solutions to provide outstanding public safety.”