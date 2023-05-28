SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Have you seen her? A dog has been reported missing on Sunday, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Twitter.

Bonnie, a 12-year-old Husky mix, was last seen outside of the Lucky Supermarket on Sloat Boulevard near Lake Merced.

She has an orange leash and is described to be black and tan in color. Bonnie is 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

SFPD first tweeted about Bonnie’s disappearance at 7:03 p.m. The department says if you have information about Bonnie’s location, call 415-553-0123.