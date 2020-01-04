Missing dog taken to Vallejo animal shelter, adopted by another family

VALLEJO (KRON) — A Vallejo family was devastated to learn their 3-month-old puppy Luna is now living with someone else.

“I’m not usually an emotional person but this has been pretty hard on me,” Mike Elledge said.

Elledge said the pit-husky mix went missing on Dec. 20.

The family’s home surveillance camera captured a woman calling Luna over to her car.

They aren’t sure how she got out of their fenced in front yard.

Believed to be stolen, Luna was actually taken to the Humane Society of the North Bay as a stray.

She also didn’t have a micro-chip.

“We had only had her for a month and a half,” Elledge said. “We weren’t quite at that stage of micro-chipping her.”

The Humane Society says after Luna was at the shelter for nine days, she was adopted on Dec. 29.

“Frankly I’m appalled at how the Humane Society has handled this,” Elledge said.

Elledge argues the Humane Society didn’t notify anyone about Luna being at the shelter until Christmas Eve and the family didn’t see the Facebook post until it was too late.

“It rubbed me the wrong way how my family, Luna was still on site and and I’m standing in front of them and they’re still refusing that I couldn’t have her back,” he said.

Wendy Jones, executive director of the North Bay Humane Society said they are saddened that this happened, but said if a pet is not micro-chipped and the owners do not reclaim them within a certain window, they become available for adoption.

Jones said they have asked the new owners if they would be willing to give up Luna and adopt another puppy, but the new family Jones said is choosing not to.

“I’d like them to know that Luna is heavily missed by my wife, kids, myself and by our dogs,” Elledge said.