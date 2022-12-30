John Caisiano Thompson ‘s mugshot was provided by the East Palo Alto Police Department.

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.

Breanna Labat, 32, was last seen in East Palo Alto on December 2, her family said, and police launched a missing person investigation on December 6.

Enough evidence was gathered for police to arrest a man on murder charges earlier this week.

Labat’s body has not been found. Investigators suspect that the killer hid her remains in an effort to cover up the crime.

“Both the East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office personnel devoted and continue to devote extensive amounts of personnel and resources to this investigation,” Police Chief Jeff Liu wrote.

“Investigators are continuing efforts to locate Breanna’s remains. The motive for the murder is not being released at this time,” Liu wrote.

According to her sister, Labat was a mother of two.

A 44-year-old East Palo Alto man, John Caisiano Thompson, was arrested in connection to Labat’s death, police said.

Thompson will be arraigned in court on Friday afternoon.

Police and Labat’s family members said more witnesses need to come forward for this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Commander Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, but wants to remain anonymous, is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by any of the following means:

• Send an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org

• Send an anonymous text from your cellphone to 650-409-6792

• Leave an anonymous voicemail by calling 650-409-6792