SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing Florida man’s body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near a marina in Berkeley, police said.

A kite surfer spotted 57-year-old Vittorio Marianecci’s body in the water just before 5 p.m. Monday. The kite surfer called 911 and law enforcement responded to the scene.

Marianecci’s family reported him missing last week. He was last seen alive in Florida on April 26, and he was supposed to catch a flight to Seattle on April 27.

The San Francisco Police Department said the man never arrived in Seattle, but his family tracked his phone to San Francisco and Marin County on April 28.

SFPD opened a missing person investigation because Marianecci was considered “at-risk.”

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is investigating Marianecci’s cause of death.