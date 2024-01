(KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing woman who may be headed to South Carolina, FPD said Tuesday.

Tawnya Lopez, 48, has not been seen since Dec. 28, when she was spotted on foot in the area of Olive Avenue.

She is described as a white woman who stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds. Her hair may be red or blonde.

Image of Tawnya Lopez from the Fremont Police Department.

Police believe Lopez may be traveling to South Carolina, or she could be at a local motel. Anyone who sees her is asked to call (510) 790-6928.