SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A twelve-year-old girl is reported missing and was last seen at her middle school Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. Jewl Rayford was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at Presidio Middle School on 30th Avenue.

Jewl is described to be 4-foot-7, 120 pounds with black hair with braids, brown eyes and wears braces. She was last seen wearing black tights and black and white tennis shoes.

Jewl is considered “at-risk” because of the possibility of her going missing to be suspicious, according to SFPD. The reason for her disappearance is not being disclosed at this time.

SFPD said anyone who locates Jewl should call 911. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts should call 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”