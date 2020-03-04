Missing hiker found dead in Marin County

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A hiker who was reported missing in Marin County last week was found dead on Tuesday, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they located the body of 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Klingenmaier was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 27, after he was last seen on Tennessee Valley Road near Oakwood Trail.

At this time, there were no details on his cause of death.

The coroner will release more information at a later time.

Authorities send their condolences to the family of Mr. Klingenmaier.

