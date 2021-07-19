Missing hiker’s body found at Point Reyes National Seashore

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(BCN) – Search crews on Monday morning discovered the body of a hiker who had been reported missing at the Point Reyes National Seashore the night before.

The hiker was last seen leaving the Bear Valley Visitor Center at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to park officials.

At 10 p.m., the Marin County dispatch center notified the park that someone had reported the hiker overdue.

After a search involving Marin County Search and Rescue, park rangers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, the hiker’s body was found at 6 a.m. near the former Arch Rock area.

Park officials did not release the hiker’s name.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News