Missing hiker’s body found at Point Reyes National Seashore

(BCN) – Search crews on Monday morning discovered the body of a hiker who had been reported missing at the Point Reyes National Seashore the night before.

The hiker was last seen leaving the Bear Valley Visitor Center at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to park officials.

At 10 p.m., the Marin County dispatch center notified the park that someone had reported the hiker overdue.

After a search involving Marin County Search and Rescue, park rangers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, the hiker’s body was found at 6 a.m. near the former Arch Rock area.

Park officials did not release the hiker’s name.