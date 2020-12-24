Missing janitors found in Dublin school library, 1 dead

DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) – A man died and a woman was hospitalized after they were found collapsed Wednesday morning in the library at Fallon Middle School, Dublin police said.

Officers had gone to the school at 3601 Kohnen Way about 7 a.m. after it was reported that neither had returned home from their janitorial shift at the school on Tuesday.

Officers found their vehicle parked at the rear of the school and conducted a search of the campus, finding the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman in the library, both suffering from unknown medical issues, police said.

The pair were carried out to the school courtyard and the Alameda County Fire Department and ambulance crews were called to provide treatment, but the man was pronounced at the scene. The woman was hospitalized for treatment.

On entering the library, officers had noticed a chemical smell and called the county fire department’s Hazardous Material Support Unit to determine if there was any danger.

“After an extensive search of the school, no hazardous chemicals or materials were located and the school was deemed safe for reentry,” police said.

The names of the man and woman are not being released as the police investigation continues.