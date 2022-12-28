LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The remains of a woman who went missing from Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.

Cindi Robinson, 60, of Livermore was last seen near Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19. She was reported missing by her family the following Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, LPD detectives and officers conducting a search for Robinson along the Arroyo Las Positas Creek in the unincorporated area of Livermore. Their investigation showed Robinson enjoyed walking in the area with her dog.

Officers found human remains in the creek, and they were later identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s office as belonging to Robinson. Her cause of death is still being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.