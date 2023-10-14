(KRON) — Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing man. Clayton Hansen, 63, went missing on Friday, Oct. 13, the Oakland Police Department announced on social media.

Hansen was last seen on the 500 block of 30th Street. He is described as a white man, 5-foot-11 and 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The family says Hansen is in “good physical condition” and has mental health challenges, according to OPD.

Anyone with information about Hansen’s location is asked to contact the OPD Missing Person Unit at 510-238-3641.