(KRON) — The Suisun City Police Department is searching for a man who has not been seen since Wednesday. Robert Louis Jackson, 33, is believed to be recently injured and in need of medical attention, according to his family.

Jackson was last seen at about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sunset Avenue and Railroad Avenue in Suisun City.

In addition to SCPD, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield Police Department searched the area for Jackson on foot and in the air. He is believed to be on foot at a homeless encampment in either Suisun City or Fairfield, police said.

Anyone who has information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call (707) 421-7373.