Pittsburg man found dead; co-worker confesses to murder

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Pittsburg man reported missing by his family was found dead in San Rafael, according to police, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with his death.

Police said 42-year-old David Nunez Sanchez was reported missing Tuesday after he did not come home after working on a construction job in San Rafael the previous day.

A company representative found Sanchez’s work truck at the job site on North Avenue and called police.

When officers searched the truck, they found Sanchez’s cell phone and his uneaten lunch.

They found Sanchez buried under brush and branches in the area shortly afterward.

Police arrested 33-year-old Miguel Jimenez Alejandre of Baypoint after he confessed to officers that he killed Sanchez.

The manner and cause of Sanchez’s death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000.