RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported as missing. Seventy-year-old Soy Praseuth has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Praseuth was last seen near Salesian Avenue and 29th Street at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a black leather jacket.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Police described him as 5-foot-2 and 96 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A picture shared by Richmond police (above) shows him with a long, salt-and-pepper beard.

Anyone who sees Praseuth or knows where he is is asked to call (510) 233-1214 or contact their local police department.