(KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is searching for a missing man who is considered at-risk, according to a social post from the department. Wayman Hall is described as 5’11”, 120 pounds with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

Hall is 72 years old and was last seen on Tuesday when he left his residence for a doctor’s appointment around 10 a.m. He never arrived.

Hall is considered at-risk because he has dementia. However, police say he is able to care for himself and drive. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt and blue cargo shirts. He was driving a 2012 gran Honda Crosstour with CA license plate number 6YDV808.

Anyone who sees Hall is asked to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-1700.