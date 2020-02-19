Missing Marin hiker found alive

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Search parties have found a man who went missing in Marin County after going for a hike days ago.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Robert Bennett was found alive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was reported missing Monday after hiking at Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood.

There’s no update on his condition, but authorities say he was taken to a local hospital and is with his family.

He was located by K9 Luna, with the assistance of K9 Zinka after an extensive search effort this evening.



Thank you to all the agencies who assisted. pic.twitter.com/Hb17j4WwVX — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 19, 2020

Crews continue to search for a Palo Alto couple who went missing on Valentine’s Day.

Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin were last seen at their rental in Inverness.

Deputies say they were supposed to check out Saturday morning, but all of their belongings were left behind at the rental.

On Tuesday 40 people and four search dogs searched for the couple.

Search efforts for Kiparsky and Irwin will resume at 8 a.m. in Inverness.

Crews will head to the water’s edge with boats and K9s.

