(BCN) — A 13-year-old boy reported missing Monday in Mountain View has been found safe, police said. The boy, only identified as Matthew, had last been seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Washington Street and Mountain View police asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Police on Tuesday morning said Matthew was found safe and they reunited him with his family. No other details about the case were immediately released.

