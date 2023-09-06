(KRON) — A Netflix engineer who was reported missing last month has been found deceased, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division was contacted by the California Highway Patrol last Tuesday, Aug. 29 at around 11:41 a.m. on a report of an unconscious/unresponsive person in the water of the San Francisco Bay.

The body was spotted northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge by a passing boat, according to the sheriff’s office. The U.S Coast Guard was notified and responded to the area and located a lifeless male floating in the bay.

The subject was recovered from the water and taken to Station Golden Gate in Sausalito where paramedics pronounced him deceased. No resuscitation was provided, due to the subject’s physiologic condition, police said.

At the time of the death pronouncement, the subject’s remains were unidentifiable due to decomposition, exposure to the water and depredation. An investigation was completed by coroner staff, the San Jose Police Department, CHP Marin Office, Department of Justice Missing and Unidentified Persons Section and the Golden Gate Bridge Authority.

The subject was positively identified on Thursday, Aug. 31 as Yohanes Stefanos Kidane, 22, of San Jose. Next of kin were notified of his discovery and passing. The cause of death was determined to be blunt impact injuries with drowning as a significant contributing condition.

Kidane was a recent graduate of Cornell University who had just been hired as a software engineer by Netflix when he went missing on Aug. 14 after getting into an Uber in San Jose. He was last seen in San Francisco. Some of his belongings were discovered near the Golden Gate Bridge several days after his disappearance.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.