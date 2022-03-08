OAKLAND (BCN) – A 79-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment who went missing on Feb. 15 has been located, the Oakland Police Department announced on Monday.

“Thank you to our community and media partners,” the OPD said in a release. “Maria Mooney is no longer a missing person.”

Before being located, Mooney was last seen near the 6500 block of Liggett Drive in Oakland. Her family believed she may have been attempting to go to Sacramento.

The police have not released any more details.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.