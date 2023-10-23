(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who is considered at risk. Leela Marie Givens, 46, was last seen on Oct. 20 in the 9800 block of Plymouth Street. Givens’ clothing is unknown.

Givens is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is around 350 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The family reports Givens is in good physical condition and has mental health challenges.

Anyone with information regarding Givens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the OPD Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.