Images of Michael Orr from the Oakley Police Department.

(KRON) — A man reported missing out of Oakley this summer has been found dead, the Oakley Police Department confirmed.

Michael Orr, 56, was reported missing to police on July 28. Police posted about Orr’s disappearance on Facebook on Aug. 3. He was found dead on Monday.

His body was found by a vineyard worker north of Main Street and west of Big Break Road. He was lying along a fence line adjacent to railroad tracks and a vineyard.

The body was identified as Orr by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Orr’s family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral funds. They are hoping to raise $10,000.

“Michael was a wonderful son, brother, stepdad, grandfather and friend who touched the lives of those around him,” the GoFundMe reads. “He leaves behind his mother, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, stepdaughter, and 4 grandkids.”