(KRON) — An adult was reported missing out of Saratoga, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Sunday. Kelei “Jerry” Tang was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the area of Juniper Lane.

Tang, 27, is described to be 5-foot-8 and 136 pounds. Authorities said he was wearing a yellow Gap t-shirt. Tang is known to visit the area of Stevens Canyon and Montebello Road in Cupertino.

Tang is not known to be associated with any vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information about Tang’s location is asked to contact 408-299-2311 or 408-808-4431 if you want to remain anonymous. You can also email Pio@shf.sccgov.org.