Missing person reported out of Bay Point

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County sheriffs are reporting of a missing woman who is considered at-risk.

Adela Dela Pena is 87-years-old, 5 foot 1 inches, 90 to 100 pounds, with brown colored eyes and brown and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a light blue robe with snowmen on it, black or velvet colored sweat pants, and white sandals on the 600 block of Victoria Court in Bay Point at about 8:40 p.m.

Pena is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone who has seen Pena or has any information is asked to contact sheriff’s office dispatch at 925-646-2441.