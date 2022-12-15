SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Missing Petaluma woman Virginia Fuquay, 68, was found Thursday night in San Francisco, the Petaluma Police Department announced. She had been missing since Tuesday.

At about 6:20 p.m. San Francisco police were called to Target, located at 789 Mission Street about a woman who had been wandering the store’s aisles for more than two hours. The woman was identified as Fuquay.

Before she was safely located, Fuquay was spotted Wednesday afternoon at a San Francisco apartment building. A security guard at the apartments had tried to take her to a bank to identify her, but she wandered off, PPD said.

She first went missing Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue.

Police said Fuquay will receive a medical evaluation in San Francisco and then will be taken back to Petaluma.