UPDATE: Lindsey has been found safe.

(KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing, at-risk woman.

Ruthie Lindsey was last seen on Saturday at a Motel 6 in Pinole. Police say she may suffer from dementia and is considered at-risk.

She is 5-foot-2, 135 pounds with gray-and-brown hair and brown eyes. PPD does know what clothes she was last seen in.

Lindsey frequents the City of Richmond, particularly its women’s shelter, police said.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call (510) 724-1111.