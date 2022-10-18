(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday.

Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

She is 5’7 tall and possibly in a white car with a California license plate number of #7SXM914 and a “Marines Life” bumper sticker.

Anyone with information about O’Niell is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.