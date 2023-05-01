SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing San Francisco woman is considered at-risk and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Patricia Farrell was last seen at her residence on the 400 block of Huron Avenue on Sunday at around 11:30 a.m., police said.

She is described as a 69-year-old female, 5’7″, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Farrell is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

She was last seen wearing a bright blue “Cubs” baseball jacket, blue jeans and dark blue open toed sandals.

If anyone sees Patricia Farrell, police say they should call 911 to report her location and physical description.