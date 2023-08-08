Photos of Katherine “Katie” Schneider were provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

(KRON) — A 17-year-old Saratoga girl has been missing for more than a month and this week investigators tracked down her car. Katherine “Katie” Schneider was last seen on July 5 leaving her home and driving a white Honda Accord with tinted windows.

On Monday, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office investigators found Schneider’s Honda Accord abandoned on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park. “The vehicle was unoccupied,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

An Instagram page called “Find Katie Schneider” posted a message writing, “The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has successfully located the Honda Accord. However, they are still working to locate Katie. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

The Sheriff’s Office is still seeking assistance from the public for help to find the missing teenager. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500.

Katherine “Katie” Schneider has been missing since July 5, 2023.

Schneider has blue eyes and straight blonde hair that reaches her mid-back. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs around 115 pounds.