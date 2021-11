OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – UPDATE: Oakland police are reporting that Aldahmi has been safely found.

Thank you to our community and media partners, Mohamed Aldahmi is no longer a #Missing Person. He has been safely located.#SAFEOAKLAND#OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/SUjpEDvoum — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 18, 2021

Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing yesterday.

Mohamed Aldahmi was last seen on November 17 at around 2:20 p.m. on the 9900 block of 99th Avenue and is at risk due to medical and mental health conditions.

Aldahmi is 81-years-old, 5 foot 2 inches, 160 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

If you have any information call 510-238-3641.