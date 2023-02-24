SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a missing man. Jeffrey Vandergrift, 54, has not been seen since leaving his home on the 200 block of King Street at 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police described Vandergrift as a white man who stands 6’0″, 180 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He has tattoos on his arms and above his right ear.

Vandergrift is considered at-risk. Check the top of the story for an image of him.

Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 9-1-1 and report his location and physical condition.