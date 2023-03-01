SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wife of missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, also known as “JV,” shared an update on her husband Wednesday night on social media. Vandergrift has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 23.

“JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back,” Vandergrift’s wife Natasha Yi said in part. “I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.”

Yi said that Vandergrift is still considered missing by the San Francisco Police Department. There is no foul play suspected in his disappearance.

“Please forgive my silence during this time – my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers,” Yi said.

Vandergift was officially reported missing on Friday, Feb. 24. He was last seen leaving his home on the 200 block of King Street at 10 p.m. the night before.

He is described as a white man who stands 6 feet tall and is 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He has tattoos on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Vandergrift is a radio host for Wild 94.9, where Yi is a host as well. He is a native of Fremont.

Anyone with information about the search for Vandergrift is asked to call SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text to TIP411.

Read Yi’s full message below:

“Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it. The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming.

I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well. JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.

At this time, JV officially remains missing according to the SFPD, but no foul play is suspected in his disappearance. We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD’s ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only. I know how painful this is for you to hear – please know that I have you in my thoughts.

Please forgive my silence during this time – my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers.“