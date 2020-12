SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco fire officials say they located a missing surfer at Ocean Beach Monday evening.

Units responded to Ocean Beach and Ortega Stairwell around 5:45 p.m. following reports of 1 surfer that disappeared.

UPDATE — SURFER LOCATED SEVERAL BLOCKS AWAY WAS ABLE TO SELF RESCUE AND IS OKAY– RESOLVED @NWSBayArea @GGNRANPSAlerts https://t.co/w4Thwa0tii — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 8, 2020

