Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen on Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of 48th Ave. (Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue.

Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs shoes. She is 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Natalia is considered at risk due to her age, Oakland police said. Her family says she is in good mental and physical condition.

OPD encourages those who have information on Natalia’s location to call OPD Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.