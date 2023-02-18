GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A teenage boy is missing from Gilroy, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Neo Nogoseka, 14, is considered to be missing or a runaway; he was last seen at a dance at Brownell Junior High School on Friday night. Police say Neo left campus before the dance was over, and he was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, a black mask and Doc Marten shoes.

A photo shared by police shows Neo still in braces, but he recently had his braces removed. He is known to spend time in parks throughout the city of Gilroy.

Neo has brown hair, gray eyes, stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact Gilroy PD at 408-846-0350.