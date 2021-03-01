Missing UC Santa Cruz student identified as car crash victim

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County coroner identified a crash victim as a 19-year-old who was reported missing last week.

According to police, California Highway Patrol found a person dead in a single-vehicle crash in the Niles Canyon on February 27.

The coroner identified the crash victim as Atharva Chinchwadkar, a University of California Santa Cruz student who the Fremont Police Department said was last seen by his parents on February 21.

On February 25, police had said “no evidence exists to reasonably believe” that his “voluntary disappearance was suspicious.”

His family had said he left to get dog food and did not return.

“The Fremont Police Department sends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Atharva,” police said.

CHP is investigating his crash.