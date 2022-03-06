SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 21-year-old University of San Francisco student Christopher Liang was pronounced dead on Sunday, the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

Officials did not confirm Liang’s cause of death.

Liang was reported missing last Monday, Feb. 28 after going on a road trip from San Francisco to Irvine, his brother said in an Instagram post.

The college student was driving a rented Tesla, which was last located at a charging station in Firebaugh of Fresno County — right off the I-5 highway going southbound.

The brother was concerned about Liang’s trip since it is his first time driving since he got his license in March, citing “mental health issues” in an Instagram post.

(The Instagram link might not be able to be viewed as the brother’s account has gone private.)

Both the Tesla and Liang’s phone have been untraceable since Feb. 28.

Days after he went missing, Liang’s family increased the award to $25,000 to find the college student.

Information from the Liang family can be read on this link.