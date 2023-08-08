(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Fremont.

Clara Sevilla Erazo, 28, has been missing since Sunday morning. She was last seen on the 45000 block of Fremont Boulevard at about 8 a.m.

At that time, she was wearing a black Tesla polo shirt, black pants and black shoes. She is 5’7″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Erazo’s family says she is in good mental and physical condition. Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to call OPD’s missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.